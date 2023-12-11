Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,641. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

