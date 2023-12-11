EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 64,194 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

