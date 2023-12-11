F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.79

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.79 and last traded at $173.52, with a volume of 406702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,697 shares of company stock worth $1,722,700. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

