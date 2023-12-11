Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $932.39

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $932.39 and last traded at $912.09, with a volume of 19417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $912.09.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $865.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.