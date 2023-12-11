Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $932.39

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $932.39 and last traded at $912.09, with a volume of 19417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $912.09.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $865.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 22.55%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.