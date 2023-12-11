Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $1,687,000.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY remained flat at $17.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

