Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.90. 82,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,746. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.