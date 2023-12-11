Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.21

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 3437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $566.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 652,640 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

