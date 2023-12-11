Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.11

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.11 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 23448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.99.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

