Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.00

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 147081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,463,000 after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.