Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.27

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 64909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

