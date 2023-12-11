Financial Review: P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) versus Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $868.26 million 0.51 $90.67 million $1.74 11.64 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.21

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P.A.M. Transportation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 4.45% 16.94% 7.11% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Yamato on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units. The company also provides brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 2,451 trucks, which included 407 independent contractor trucks; and trailer fleet consisted of 7,784 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

