Financial Survey: MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) vs. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MariaDB and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A PagerDuty 0 4 3 0 2.43

Volatility and Risk

PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $28.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than MariaDB.

MariaDB has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and PagerDuty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.51 -$128.42 million ($0.82) -27.11

MariaDB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB N/A N/A -50.71% PagerDuty -18.00% -22.87% -6.40%

Summary

PagerDuty beats MariaDB on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

