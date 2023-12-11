Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTT

Finning International Price Performance

TSE FTT traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.96. Finning International has a one year low of C$31.83 and a one year high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9770115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.