Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.
Finning International Price Performance
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9770115 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
