First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.0 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

First Advantage Price Performance

NYSE FA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.80. 553,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. First Advantage has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Advantage news, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,986.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,986.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $2,422,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,071.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

