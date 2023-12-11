First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.26

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 93184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
