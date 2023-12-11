First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 636,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 606,835 shares.The stock last traded at $176.56 and had previously closed at $175.62.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $346,490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,046,000 after purchasing an additional 207,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,044,000 after purchasing an additional 681,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 721,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

