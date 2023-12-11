First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.03

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.03 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 78816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

