FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.26

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $114.71, with a volume of 167427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.74.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 in the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

