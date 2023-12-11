FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is Icahn Carl C’s 5th Largest Position

Icahn Carl C lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,876,979 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 3.5% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Icahn Carl C owned about 2.46% of FirstEnergy worth $547,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 391.6% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 82,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 74,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $37.38. 784,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

