Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.09

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 2062754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 25.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00. In related news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Insiders sold 401,000 shares of company stock worth $400,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

