Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.09

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 2062754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCU has been the subject of several research reports. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price target on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$799.14 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 2.82.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$329,260.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. Insiders have sold a total of 401,000 shares of company stock worth $400,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

