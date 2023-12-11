Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.640-3.800 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.05.

Five Below stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.45. The company had a trading volume of 400,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Five Below by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

