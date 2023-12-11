Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.45. 400,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,106. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

