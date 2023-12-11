FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 177,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 184,774 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $40.11.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $204,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.