Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

FLO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 1,407,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.42. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,848,000 after acquiring an additional 122,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 92.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 41,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.