Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Major Shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V Sells 7,087,500 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.95. 2,141,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

