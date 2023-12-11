Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. 659,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,411. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

