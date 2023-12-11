Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.41

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of -0.53.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

