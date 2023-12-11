Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.78. 252,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

