Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.260-0.360 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,034 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

