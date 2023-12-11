Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,789. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $14,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

