Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider John Douglas Field Purchases 182,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,589,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,382,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

