Fotis Kalantzis Purchases 140,000 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00.
Spartan Delta Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.80. 184,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,334. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The company had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
