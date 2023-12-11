Fotis Kalantzis Purchases 140,000 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.80. 184,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,334. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The company had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SDE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.01.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

