Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.43.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXF
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Fox Factory Trading Down 0.4 %
FOXF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 tech outperformers adored by analysts
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- High short interest stocks: this popular trend is re-emerging
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Boeing glides past series of setbacks on new flight path
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.