Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

