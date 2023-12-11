Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.54

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 40852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $958.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. American Trust bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

