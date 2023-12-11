Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

