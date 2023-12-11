FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $31,127.68 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $563.02 million, a PE ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FRP by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FRP by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

