FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Jerel A. Hopkins Purchases 500 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Jerel A. Hopkins bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,045.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,688.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

