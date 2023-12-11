FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.3% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 764,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.