Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Full House Resorts and Wynn Macau, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 N/A

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Full House Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $217.11 million 0.81 -$14.80 million ($0.56) -9.04 Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A $14.76 0.52

This table compares Full House Resorts and Wynn Macau’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wynn Macau has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Macau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wynn Macau shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -8.94% -21.39% -2.98% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino expected to open in December 2023 in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

