G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GIII traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 807,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.