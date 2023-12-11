Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,780. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

