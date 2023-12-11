Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,748,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,049,901 shares.The stock last traded at $2.99 and had previously closed at $2.76.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of -0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

