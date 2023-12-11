GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $71.13. 3,050,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

