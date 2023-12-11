General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Boosted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $253.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.