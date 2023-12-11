General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco raised its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

