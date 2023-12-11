General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 839,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

