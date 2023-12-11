General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 23,304,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357,157. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. UBS Group cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised General Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

