Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Genesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCO

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.76. 116,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Genesco’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Genesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.